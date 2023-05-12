|
12.05.2023 14:20:00
Why Zscaler, Snowflake, and Datadog Surged This Week
Shares of cloud software favorites Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS), Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) were surging this week, up 29%, 10.3%, and 13.2%, respectively, through Thursday trading, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.It was a good week for high-growth cloud software stocks on several fronts. Zscaler made a positive pre-announcement, and a Wall Street analyst issued a note suggesting the optimization in cloud software spending might be coming to an end.Softer-than-expected inflation readings for April also helped, as these growth stocks are highly sensitive to inflation and interest rates. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
