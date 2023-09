Why Zscaler Stock Dropped Today

Shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) fell as much as 6% early Wednesday, then settled to trade down around 3% as of 2:40 p.m. ET despite announcing stronger-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter results (for the period ended July 31, 2023) and encouraging forward guidance.On the former, quarterly revenue climbed 43% year over year to $719.3 million, translating to adjusted net income of $100.9 million, or $0.64 per share. Analysts, on average, were looking for adjusted earnings of only $0.50 per share on revenue of $431.3 million. Zscaler saw a healthy 38% year-over-year increase in calculated billings -- a key metric to help gauge future revenue growth. Deferred revenue also climbed 41% to $1.4397 billion. Chairman and CEO Jay Chaudhry noted the company has more than doubled its annual recurring revenue over the past two years, exceeding $2 billion as of the end of this fiscal year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel