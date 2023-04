Why Zscaler Stock Had a Jolly Thursday on the Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Thursday was a fine day to be a Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) shareholder. The cloud security specialist's stock enjoyed a pleasant 1.4% bump, following the bestowing of an industry award. Although this wasn't the first time the company took home that particular accolade, investors were cheered that it's doing well enough to continue earning such recognition. This morning, Zscaler announced that it was named a leader by tech industry researcher Gartner for the latter's 2023 Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge (SSE). This is the second year in a row Zscaler has won the designation.The cybersecurity company said that its push into new corners of the business was a chief reason it was again tagged as a leader in the segment. Continue reading