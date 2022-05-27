|
27.05.2022 17:34:47
Why Zscaler Stock Popped Today
Shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) spiked this morning after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company easily beat Wall Street's average estimate for both its top and bottom lines. The tech stock gained 10.5% as of 10:27 a.m. ET. The company reported non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.17 in the quarter, which was up from $0.15 in the year-ago quarter and far above analysts' consensus estimate of $0.11 per share. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!