Why Zscaler Stock Was Slipping Today

Shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) were falling today after the cloud-based cybersecurity company got downgraded by Morgan Stanley.As of 1:36 p.m. ET, the stock was down 4.1%.Zscaler, which provides a VPN alternative that gives companies secure gateways to connect, pulled back today after Morgan Stanley lowered its rating to equal weight from overweight, citing near-term caution in the cybersecurity market. Continue reading