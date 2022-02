Why Zynga Shares Soared 42% Higher Last Month

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) rose 41.7% in January 2022, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The mobile video game developer received a buyout offer from industry-titan Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO), and Take-Two is paying a generous buyout premium in this deal.Why choose between PC or smartphone games when you can have both? Image source: Getty Images.The buyer is paying $3.50 in cash and $6.36 in Take-Two shares per share of Zynga stock. That works out to an enterprise value of $12.7 billion.Continue reading