Wi-Fi Report 2020: The Marketplace, Technologies, Applications, Patent Survey (2016-2019), and More

DUBLIN, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wi-Fi: Extended Family: Technologies, Applications and Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The goal of the report is to analyze recently introduced or still in the development of advanced Wi-Fi technologies, their applications, and the marketplace. It also surveys related industries.



In particular, it addresses such developments as:

802.11n. The technology already produced a multi-billion market, improving such communications characteristics as the rate of transmission, coverage and other. It significantly increased the spectrum of Wi-Fi applications. In recent years, 802.11n products dominated the Wi-Fi market; but this technology is gradually losing its leading position to newer members of the Wi-Fi family, such as:

60 GHz Wi-Fi - 802.11ad. This is the Wi-Fi industry response on the users' new requirements to support gigabits per second transmission rates over shorter ranges for such applications as a home/office distribution of HDVD and similar bandwidth-hunger applications. The report addresses specifics of 60 GHz channels and details WiGig/802.11ad technology. It also introduces the NG 60 GHz 802.11ay standard.

White Spaces Wi-Fi (White Wi-Fi - 802.11af). This technology allows utilizing the property of sub-gigahertz transmission together with Wi-Fi advances. It utilizes unused windows of the TV spectrum and will work with Cognitive Radios.

Sub - 6 GHz Wi-Fi - 802.11ac. This development allows gigabits per second speed and improves the characteristics of IEEE 802.11n technology in a wide spectrum of characteristics.

Sub - 1 GHz Wi-Fi (excluding White Spaces) - 802.11ah.

IEEE standard in the development: P802.11ax, which stretches Wi-Fi characteristics beyond imaginable just a few years ago.

WAVE 802.11p - Dedicated Short Reach Communications 5.9 GHz - contribution of Wi-Fi to the development of the connected car.

The report details technical and marketing specifics of these types of WLAN technologies as well as surveys their industries and shows that Wi-Fi 6 is ready to meet some 5G requirements.



The report was developed for technical and managerial personnel working on the Wi-Fi-related projects to give them better understanding specifics of this family technologies and markets.



The report also includes a survey of Wi-Fi technologies related patents for 2016-2019.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Wi-Fi Alliance

1.2 Elements

1.3 Legacy Wi-Fi

1.3.1 802.11b

1.3.1.1 Characteristics

1.3.1.2 Physical Layer

1.3.1.3 MAC Layer

1.3.2 Family - First Members

1.3.2.1 802.11a

1.3.2.2 802.11g

1.4 Report Scope

1.5 Details

1.6 Research Methodology

1.7 Target Audience



2. IEEE 802.11n

2.1 Process

2.1.1 Environment

2.1.2 Draft v. 1.0

2.1.3 Draft v. 2.0

2.1.4 Further Developments and IEEE Approval

2.2 Certification Process

2.3 802.11n Technology Specifics

2.3.1 Advances

2.3.1.1 MIMO

2.3.1.2 Spatial Division Multiplexing

2.3.1.3 OFDM

2.3.1.4 Channel Bonding

2.3.1.5 Packet Aggregation

2.3.2 PHY and MAC

2.4 Major Features: Summary

2.4.1 Specifics

2.4.2 Channel Bandwidth

2.4.3 Backward Compatibility

2.4.4 Adaptation

2.4.5 Security

2.4.6 Enhancements: Summary

2.5 Benefits and Applications

2.5.1 Benefits

2.5.2 Applications

2.6 Market

2.6.1 Drivers

2.6.2 Market Forecast

2.6.2.1 Model Assumptions

2.6.2.2 Forecast

2.7 Industry

Aerohive (APs) - Extreme Networks

Aruba-HP (APs)

Buffalo (Routers, APs)

Broadcom (Chipsets)

Cisco (APs)

Marvell (Chipsets)

Motorola Solutions (Tools, AP)

Netgear (Routers, APs)

Redpine Signals (Chipsets)

Qualcomm (Chipsets, AP)

Quantenna - On Semiconductor (chipsets)

TP-Link

ZyXel (AP, Router, WUSB)

3. IEEE 802.11ac

3.1 General - Improving 802.11n Characteristics

3.2 Approval

3.3 Major Features

3.4 Benefits

3.5 Usage Models

3.6 PHY

3.7 MAC Improvements

3.8 Market Projections

3.9 Waves

3.10 Industry

Aerohive (Extreme Networks)

Broadcom

Buffalo

D-Link

Huawei

Linksys

Marvell

Netgear

Qorvo

Quantenna (On Semiconductor)

Redpine Signals

4. P802.11ax

4.1 Scope

4.1.1 Initiation

4.1.2 Structure

4.1.3 Enhancements

4.2 Pre-standard Products

Aerohive (Extreme Networks)

Aruba (HP Company)

(HP Company) Asus

Broadcom

Huawei

Intel

Marvell

Qualcomm

4.3 Wi-Fi in 6 GHz Band - Wi-Fi 6E



5. 60 GHz Wi-Fi

5.1 Goal

5.2 General

5.3 60 GHz Band Spectrum Specifics

5.3.1 Frequencies Allocation

5.3.2 Oxygen Absorption

5.4 Antenna

5.5 Radiation Limitations at 60 GHz

5.6 Combined Effect

5.7 Progress in Chip Technology

5.7.1 Challenges and Efforts

5.7.2 Modulation

5.8 Summary

5.9 60 GHz WLAN

5.9.1 Benefits and Issues

5.9.2 WiGig Alliance

5.9.2.1 Specification: 60 GHz Wi-Fi

5.9.2.2 WiGig Protocol Adaption Layer Specifications

5.9.2.3 The WiGig Bus Extension and WiGig Serial Extension Specification

5.9.2.4 The WiGig Display Extension Specification

5.9.2.5 Union

5.9.3 IEEE 802.11ad - 60 GHz Wi-Fi

5.9.3.1 Status

5.9.3.2 Coexistence

5.9.3.3 Scope

5.9.3.4 Channelization

5.9.3.5 PHY

5.9.3.6 MAC

5.9.3.7 Specifics

3.9.3.8 Use Cases

5.9.4 Industry

Blu Wireless

Intel

Lattice

Peraso

Qualcomm

Tensorcom

TP-Link

5.9.5 Market

5.9.5.1 Market Drivers

5.9.5.2 Usage Models

5.9.5.3 Market Estimate

5.10 P802.11ay - Next Generation 60 GHz Wi-Fi

5.10.1 Purpose and Schedule

5.10.2 Scope

5.10.3 Industry

Blu Wireless

Qualcomm

6. White-Fi

6.1 White Spaces

6.1.1 General

6.1.2 Digital Revolution

6.1.3 Factors

6.1.4 FCC Activity

6.1.4.1 Super Wi-Fi Hot Spots

6.1.4.2 Role of Database

6.1.4.3 Specifics

6.1.4.3.1 TV Spectrum Utilization

6.1.4.4 TVBD - Details

6.1.4.5 First Network

6.1.4.6 Use Cases

6.2 Industry Activity - Dynamic Spectrum Alliance

6.3 IEEE Contributions

6.3.1 IEEE 802.11af

6.3.1.1 General: Expectations - White-Fi

6.3.1.2 Differences

6.3.1.3 Benefits

6.3.1.4 Specifics

6.3.1.4.1 Methods

6.3.1.4.2 Main Principles

6.3.1.4.3 PHY

6.3.1.5 Architecture

6.3.1.6 Market

6.3.2 Vendors

Aviacomm

Carlson Wireless

7. 802.11ah (Wi-Fi HaLow)

7.1 General

7.2 Goal and Schedule

7.3 Attributes

7.4 Use Cases

7.5 PHY

7.5.1 Bandwidth

7.5.2 Channelization

7.5.3 Transmission Modes and MIMO

7.6 MAC Layer

7.7 Summary

7.8 Vendors

Aviacomm- Newracom

Morse Micro

Orca

8. IEEE 802.11p

8.1 General

8.2 Objectives and Status

8.3 IEEE 802.11p - Major Features

8.4 ETSI ITS-G5 - Major Features

8.5 ASTM Contributions

8.6 Industry

Arinc (Rockwell Collins)

AutoTalks

Commsignia

Cohda Wireless

Kapsch

NXP

Qorvo

Redpine Signals

Unex

9. Wi-Fi Direct

9.1 Overview

9.2 Major Properties



10. Wi-Fi Aware



11. P802.11az



12. P802.11be

12.1 Background

12.2 Scope

12.3 Schedule

12.4 Candidate Features



13. P802.11bd

13.1 Title

13.2 Preliminary Schedule

13.3 Scope

13.4 Demand for Project

13.4.1 Current Situation

13.4.2 Enhanced DSRC



14. P802.11bb

14.1 Title

14.2 Time Frame

14.3 Scope



15. Conclusions



List of Attachments

Attachment I: 802.11ah - related Patents Survey (2016-2019)

Attachment II: 802.11ad - related Patents Survey (2016-2019)

Attachment III: 802.11ax - related Patents Survey (2016-2019)

Attachment IV: 802.11ay - related Patents Survey (2016-2019)

Attachment V: 802.11af - related Patents Survey (2016-2019)



A-Z List of Companies Mentioned



Aerohive

Arinc (Rockwell Collins)

Aruba (HP Company)

(HP Company) Asus

AutoTalks

Aviacomm-Newracom

Blu Wireless

Broadcom

Buffalo

Carlson Wireless

Cisco

Cohda Wireless

Commsignia

D-Link

Huawei

Intel

Kapsch

Lattice

Linksys

Marvell

Morse Micro

Motorola Solutions

Netgear

NXP

Orca

Peraso

Qorvo

Qualcomm

Quantenna

Redpine Signals

Tensorcom

TP-Link

Unex

ZyXel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4sae4o

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wi-fi-report-2020-the-marketplace-technologies-applications-patent-survey-2016-2019-and-more-301015316.html

SOURCE Research and Markets