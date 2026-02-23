SEC Aktie
Wick Capital Sells $4.9 Million of GPIX, According to Latest SEC Filing
On February 19, 2026, Wick Capital Partners, LLC disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold 94,359 shares of Goldman Sachs ETF Trust - Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX), an estimated $4.94 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.According to an SEC filing dated February 19, 2026, Wick Capital Partners, LLC reduced its position in Goldman Sachs ETF Trust - Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Premium Income ETF by 94,359 shares. The estimated value of this trade was $4.94 million, based on the mean unadjusted close price for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The stake's quarter-end value shifted by $5.23 million, reflecting both the effect of trading and underlying price movements.The trade decreased GPIX's share of the fund's 13F AUM to 1.88% following the sell, down from 2.76% before the quarter.
