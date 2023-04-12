|
12.04.2023 15:00:03
WICKES GROUP PLC : Notice of AGM
3:00 PM: (WIX) Notice of AGM
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Investegate"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Investegate"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Wickes Group PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
12.04.23
|WICKES GROUP PLC: Notice of AGM (EQS Group)
|
12.04.23
|WICKES GROUP PLC : Notice of AGM (Investegate)
|
03.04.23
|WICKES GROUP PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
03.04.23
|WICKES GROUP PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding (Investegate)
|
23.03.23
|WICKES GROUP PLC: Publication of the Annual Report & Accounts 2022 (EQS Group)
|
23.03.23
|WICKES GROUP PLC : Full Year Results (Investegate)
|
10.02.23
|WICKES GROUP PLC: TR1 Notification of Major Holding (EQS Group)
|
10.02.23
|WICKES GROUP PLC : TR1 Notification of Major Holding (Investegate)