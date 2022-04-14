14.04.2022 10:20:49

WICKES GROUP PLC: Annual General Meeting

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX)

14-Apr-2022 / 09:20 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wickes Group PLC

(the 'Company')

 

 

Annual General Meeting

 

Wickes Group plc announces that its Annual General Meeting will be held at 9.00am on Thursday 26 May 2022 at Jurys Inn, Clarendon Road, Watford, WD17 1JA.  The Notice of Annual General Meeting is available to view and download on the Company's website at https://www.wickesplc.co.uk/investors/agm

 

In connection with the Annual General Meeting, the following documents have been posted or made available to shareholders today: 

 

  • the Notice of Annual General Meeting;
  • a proxy form for the Annual General Meeting; and
  • the Annual Report and Accounts.

 

A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and the proxy form has also been uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

 

The 2021 Annual Report and Accounts was published on 25 March 2022 and is available on the Company's website at https://www.wickesplc.co.uk/investors/investors-overview/results-reports-and-presentations/ and at the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

 

For further information please contact:                                             

 

 

Marianne Millard

Assistant Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 7552 211056

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: GB00BL6C2002
Category Code: NOA
TIDM: WIX
LEI Code: 213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 155751
EQS News ID: 1328205

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1328205&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Wickes Group PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Wickes Group PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Wickes Group PLC Registered Shs 2,40 3,45% Wickes Group PLC Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX geht mit Gewinnen ins Osterwochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich vor dem Osterwochenende in der Gewinnzone. Anleger in Deutschland griffen nach den EZB-Beschlüssen beherzter zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen