14.04.2022 10:20:49
WICKES GROUP PLC: Annual General Meeting
WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX)
Wickes Group PLC
(the 'Company')
Annual General Meeting
Wickes Group plc announces that its Annual General Meeting will be held at 9.00am on Thursday 26 May 2022 at Jurys Inn, Clarendon Road, Watford, WD17 1JA. The Notice of Annual General Meeting is available to view and download on the Company's website at https://www.wickesplc.co.uk/investors/agm
In connection with the Annual General Meeting, the following documents have been posted or made available to shareholders today:
A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and the proxy form has also been uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The 2021 Annual Report and Accounts was published on 25 March 2022 and is available on the Company's website at https://www.wickesplc.co.uk/investors/investors-overview/results-reports-and-presentations/ and at the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
For further information please contact:
Marianne Millard
Assistant Company Secretary
Tel: (44) 7552 211056
