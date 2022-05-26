|
WICKES GROUP PLC: Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker
WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX)
26 May 2022
Wickes Group plc
Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker
Wickes Group plc ("Wickes") today announces the appointment of Investec Bank plc (Investec) as its Joint Corporate Broker alongside Citigroup Global Markets Limited (Citi) with immediate effect.
Enquiries
|ISIN:
|GB00BL6C2002
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|WIX
|LEI Code:
|213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|164443
|EQS News ID:
|1362351
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
