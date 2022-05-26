WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX)

26 May 2022 Wickes Group plc Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker Wickes Group plc ("Wickes") today announces the appointment of Investec Bank plc (Investec) as its Joint Corporate Broker alongside Citigroup Global Markets Limited (Citi) with immediate effect. Enquiries Wickes Andy Hughes, Investor Relations +44 (0) 7767 365360 investorrelations@wickes.co.uk Citi +44 (0) 20 7986 4000 Robert Redshaw Peter Catterall Investec +44 (0)20 7597 5970 Sara Hale David Flin Headland +44 (0) 0203 805 4822 Lucy Legh wickes@headlandconsultancy.com Will Smith Charlie Twigg

