26.05.2022 13:59:00

WICKES GROUP PLC: Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX)
WICKES GROUP PLC: Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

26-May-2022 / 12:59 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

26 May 2022           

Wickes Group plc

Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

 

Wickes Group plc ("Wickes") today announces the appointment of Investec Bank plc (Investec) as its Joint Corporate Broker alongside Citigroup Global Markets Limited (Citi) with immediate effect.

 

 

Enquiries

 

Wickes

 

Andy Hughes, Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7767 365360 

 

investorrelations@wickes.co.uk

 

Citi

+44 (0) 20 7986 4000

Robert Redshaw

 

Peter Catterall   

 

 

Investec

+44 (0)20 7597 5970

Sara Hale

 

David Flin

 

 

 

Headland

+44 (0) 0203 805 4822

Lucy Legh

wickes@headlandconsultancy.com

Will Smith

 

Charlie Twigg

 

 

 

 
ISIN: GB00BL6C2002
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: WIX
LEI Code: 213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 164443
EQS News ID: 1362351

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1362351&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Wickes Group PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten