WICKES GROUP PLC: Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2) Wickes Group Plc announces that Mark Clare, Senior Independent Non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director and Deputy Chair of Ricardo plc with effect from 1 November 2022 and Chair of Ricardo plc with effect from 17 November 2022.

