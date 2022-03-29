|
29.03.2022 09:43:09
WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding
|
WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX)
Wickes Group PLC
(the 'Company')
Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
(together 'PDMRs')
The Company was notified on 28 March 2022 that the following PDMR acquired ordinary shares of 10 pence each ('Shares') in the Company on 25 March 2022.
The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.
This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
For further information please contact:
Marianne Millard
Assistant Company Secretary
Tel: (44) 7552 211056
Notification of dealing form
|ISIN:
|GB00BL6C2002
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|WIX
|LEI Code:
|213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|152212
|EQS News ID:
|1314297
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Wickes Group PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
09:43
|WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
08:43
|WICKES GROUP PLC : Director / PDMR Shareholding (Investegate)
|
25.03.22
|WICKES GROUP PLC: Publication of the Annual Report & Accounts 2021 (EQS Group)
|
25.03.22
|WICKES GROUP PLC : Full Year Results (Investegate)
|
15.03.22
|WICKES GROUP PLC: Update on Timing of Full Year Results Announcement (EQS Group)
|
15.03.22
|WICKES GROUP PLC : Update on Timing of Full Year Results Announcement (Investegate)
|
20.01.22
|WICKES GROUP PLC: Directorate Change (EQS Group)
|
20.01.22
|WICKES GROUP PLC: Q4 Trading Update (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Wickes Group PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Wickes Group PLC Registered Shs
|2,24
|-1,75%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffen auf neue Verhandlungsrunde zwischen Russland und der Ukraine: ATX mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- DAX im Plus -- US-Börsen fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt dominieren die Käufer. Der DAX knüpft an seine Vortagesgewinne an. Anleger in den USA greifen am Dienstag zu. Mit Ausnahme von Festland-China legten die Börsen in Asien am Dienstag zu.