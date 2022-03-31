|
31.03.2022 17:11:27
WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding
|
WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX)
Wickes Group PLC
(the 'Company')
Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial
Responsibilities ('PDMRs')
The Company announces that on 31 March 2022 (the 'Grant Date') the following awards in respect of ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ('Shares') were made by way of nil cost option under the Wickes Deferred Annual Bonus Plan (the 'DABP') and the Wickes Long Term Incentive Plan (the 'LTIP') to PDMRs as set out below.
The number of shares subject to the options awarded has been calculated using a share price of 184 pence, being the closing market price of the Company's Shares on the dealing day immediately preceding the Grant Date.
The options under the DABP will vest on 31 March 2025.
The options under the LTIP will vest on 31 March 2025 subject to the achievement of performance conditions. Vested options will be subject to a two year holding period.
If options vest they will normally be exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the Grant Date.
In the event that dividends are paid in the period between the Grant Date and the Normal Vesting Date (or, where Shares under an Option are subject to a Holding Period, the earlier of the date of expiry of the Holding Period or the date of exercise of the Option), the number of shares awarded will be increased to reflect the dividends that would have accrued had they been reinvested in shares.
This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR can be found below.
For further information please contact:
Marianne Millard
Assistant Company Secretary
Tel: (44) 7552 211056
Notification of Dealing Forms
|ISIN:
|GB00BL6C2002
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|WIX
|LEI Code:
|213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|152891
|EQS News ID:
|1317271
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
