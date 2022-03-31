31.03.2022 17:11:27

WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

31-March-2022 / 16:11 GMT/BST
Wickes Group PLC

(the 'Company')

 

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial

Responsibilities ('PDMRs')

 

The Company announces that on 31 March 2022 (the 'Grant Date') the following awards in respect of ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ('Shares') were made by way of nil cost option under the Wickes Deferred Annual Bonus Plan (the 'DABP') and the Wickes Long Term Incentive Plan (the 'LTIP') to PDMRs as set out below. 

 

The number of shares subject to the options awarded has been calculated using a share price of 184 pence, being the closing market price of the Company's Shares on the dealing day immediately preceding the Grant Date.

 

Award

PDMR 

Number of 

Shares

under option

Option Price 

 

DABP

David Wood

99,169

nil

DABP

Julie Wirth

60,102

nil

LTIP

David Wood

482,557

nil

 

The options under the DABP will vest on 31 March 2025.

 

The options under the LTIP will vest on 31 March 2025 subject to the achievement of performance conditions.  Vested options will be subject to a two year holding period.

 

If options vest they will normally be exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the Grant Date.

 

In the event that dividends are paid in the period between the Grant Date and the Normal Vesting Date (or, where Shares under an Option are subject to a Holding Period, the earlier of the date of expiry of the Holding Period or the date of exercise of the Option), the number of shares awarded will be increased to reflect the dividends that would have accrued had they been reinvested in shares.

 

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR can be found below.

 

For further information please contact: 

 

Marianne Millard

Assistant Company Secretary 

Tel: (44) 7552 211056

 

Notification of Dealing Forms

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 

a)

Name

David Wood

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status 

PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment 

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer

or auction monitor 

a)

Name 

Wickes Group plc

b)

LEI 

213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been

conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, 

type of instrument

Identification code 

Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BL6C2002

b)

Nature of the transaction 

Grant of options under the Wickes Deferred Annual Bonus Plan and the Wickes Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume (s) 

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.84

DABP 99,169

LTIP 482,557 

d)

Aggregated information 

 

-Aggregated volume

 

-Price

 

 

 

Aggregate

Price

Aggregate

Volume

Aggregate

Total

£1.84

581,726

£1,070,375.84

e)

Date of the transaction

31 March 2022

f)

Place of the transaction 

XLON
           

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 

a)

Name

Julie Wirth

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status 

PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment 

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer

or auction monitor 

a)

Name 

Wickes Group plc

b)

LEI 

213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been

conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, 

type of instrument

Identification code 

Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BL6C2002

b)

Nature of the transaction 

Grant of options under the Wickes Deferred Annual Bonus Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume (s) 

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.84

 

60,102

 

d)

Aggregated information 

 

-Aggregated volume

 

-Price

 

 

 

Aggregate

Price

Aggregate

Volume

Aggregate

Total

£1.84

60,102

£110,587.68

e)

Date of the transaction

31 March 2022

f)

Place of the transaction 

XLON
           

 

 

 
