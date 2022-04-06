|
06.04.2022 15:51:37
WICKES GROUP PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX)
Wickes Group PLC
(the 'Company')
Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
(together 'PDMRs') and Persons Closely Associated (together 'PCAs')
The Company was notified on 6 April 2022 that Rachel Wood, a PCA of David Wood, a PDMR of the Company, acquired 10,467 ordinary shares of 10 pence each ('Shares') in the Company on 5 April 2022 at a price of 190 pence per share.
The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.
This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
For further information please contact:
Marianne Millard
Assistant Company Secretary
Tel: (44) 7552 211056
Notification of dealing form
|ISIN:
|GB00BL6C2002
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|WIX
|LEI Code:
|213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133
|Sequence No.:
|154090
|EQS News ID:
|1322129
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Wickes Group PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
15:51
|WICKES GROUP PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
31.03.22
|WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
29.03.22
|WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
29.03.22
|WICKES GROUP PLC : Director / PDMR Shareholding (Investegate)
|
25.03.22
|WICKES GROUP PLC: Publication of the Annual Report & Accounts 2021 (EQS Group)
|
25.03.22
|WICKES GROUP PLC : Full Year Results (Investegate)
|
15.03.22
|WICKES GROUP PLC: Update on Timing of Full Year Results Announcement (EQS Group)
|
15.03.22
|WICKES GROUP PLC : Update on Timing of Full Year Results Announcement (Investegate)