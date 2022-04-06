+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
06.04.2022 15:51:37

WICKES GROUP PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX)
06-Apr-2022 / 14:51 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wickes Group PLC

(the 'Company')

 

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities 

(together 'PDMRs')  and Persons Closely Associated (together 'PCAs')

 

The Company was notified on 6 April 2022 that Rachel Wood, a PCA of David Wood, a PDMR of the Company, acquired 10,467 ordinary shares of 10 pence each ('Shares') in the Company on 5 April 2022 at a price of 190 pence per share.

 

The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below. 

 

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. 

 

For further information please contact: 

 

Marianne Millard

Assistant Company Secretary 

Tel: (44) 7552 211056

 

 

Notification of dealing form 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Rachel Wood

2 

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status 

Person Closely Associated with David Wood, CEO 

b)

Initial notification/Amendment 

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 

a)

Name 

Wickes Group plc

b)

LEI 

213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, 

type of instrument Identification code 

Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each

 

ISIN:GB00BL6C2002

 b)

Nature of the transaction 

Purchase 

c)

Price(s) and volume (s) 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.90

10,467

d)

Aggregated information 

 

-Aggregated volume

-Price

Aggregate Price

Aggregate Volume

Aggregate Total

£1.90

10,467

£19,887.30

e)

Date of the transaction

5 April 2022 at 9.23am (GMT)

f)

Place of the transaction 

XLON
           

 
ISIN: GB00BL6C2002
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: WIX
LEI Code: 213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133
Sequence No.: 154090
EQS News ID: 1322129

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

