WICKES GROUP PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Wickes Group PLC

(the 'Company')

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(together 'PDMRs') and Persons Closely Associated (together 'PCAs')

The Company was notified on 6 April 2022 that Rachel Wood, a PCA of David Wood, a PDMR of the Company, acquired 10,467 ordinary shares of 10 pence each ('Shares') in the Company on 5 April 2022 at a price of 190 pence per share.

The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information please contact:

Marianne Millard

Assistant Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 7552 211056

Notification of dealing form