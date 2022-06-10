WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX)

WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding



10-Jun-2022 / 15:52 GMT/BST

Wickes Group PLC (the Company) Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (together PDMRs) The Wickes Share Incentive Plan (SIP) - Dividend Reinvestment The Company was notified on 10 June 2022 that the final cash dividend paid by the Company on 8 June 2022 was reinvested by way of an election under the Wickes Share Incentive Plan to purchase shares of 10p each in the Company on 9 June 2022 for each PDMR as set out below: PDMR Number of Shares acquired Share Price David Wood 5 199.96p Julie Wirth 5 199.96p The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR can be found below. This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. For further information please contact: Marianne Millard Assistant Company Secretary Tel: (44) 7552 211056 Notification of dealing form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name David Wood 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wickes Group plc b) LEI 213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each ISIN:GB00BL6C2002 b) Nature of the transaction Dividend Shares purchased by the SIP Provider, Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited on behalf of and awarded to participants under the Wickes Share Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) 199.96p 5 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total 199.96p 5 999.80p e) Date of the transaction 9 June 2022 f) Place of the transaction XLON 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Julie Wirth 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wickes Group plc b) LEI 213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each ISIN:GB00BL6C2002 b) Nature of the transaction Dividend Shares purchased by the SIP Provider, Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited on behalf of and awarded to participants under the Wickes Share Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) 199.96p 5 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total 199.96p 5 999.80p e) Date of the transaction 9 June 2022 f) Place of the transaction XLON

