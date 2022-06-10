|
10.06.2022 16:52:39
WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding
|
WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX)
Wickes Group PLC
(the Company)
Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
(together PDMRs)
The Wickes Share Incentive Plan (SIP) - Dividend Reinvestment
The Company was notified on 10 June 2022 that the final cash dividend paid by the Company on 8 June 2022 was reinvested by way of an election under the Wickes Share Incentive Plan to purchase shares of 10p each in the Company on 9 June 2022 for each PDMR as set out below:
The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR can be found below.
This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
For further information please contact:
Marianne Millard
Assistant Company Secretary
Tel: (44) 7552 211056
Notification of dealing form
|ISIN:
|GB00BL6C2002
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|WIX
|LEI Code:
|213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|167657
|EQS News ID:
|1373373
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
