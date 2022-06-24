WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

Wickes Group Plc

(the Company)

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial

Responsibilities (PDMRs)

The Company was notified on 24 June 2022 of the exercise of nil cost options over Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each (Shares) in the Company under the Wickes Group Plc Long Term Incentive Plan by David Wood on 24 June 2022 as set out below. Sufficient Shares were sold to meet the income tax and national insurance liabilities arising from the exercise. The net shares acquired will be retained by David Wood.

Name Status No. of Shares Under Option Exercised Transaction Date Number of Shares Sold Share Price David Wood PDMR 204,303 24.06.22 98,864 £1.69455

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below.

For further information please contact:

Marianne Millard

Assistant Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 7552 211056

Notification of Dealing Form