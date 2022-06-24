Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
24.06.2022 17:15:45

WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX)
WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

24-Jun-2022 / 16:15 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wickes Group Plc

(the Company)

 

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial

Responsibilities (PDMRs)

 

The Company was notified on 24 June 2022 of the exercise of nil cost options over Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each (Shares) in the Company under the Wickes Group Plc Long Term Incentive Plan by David Wood on 24 June 2022 as set out below. Sufficient Shares were sold to meet the income tax and national insurance liabilities arising from the exercise. The net shares acquired will be retained by David Wood.

 

Name

Status

No. of Shares Under Option Exercised

Transaction Date

Number of Shares Sold

Share Price

David Wood

PDMR

204,303

 

24.06.22

98,864

 

£1.69455

 

 

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below.

 

For further information please contact:

 

Marianne Millard

Assistant Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 7552 211056

 

 

Notification of Dealing Form

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 

a)

Name

David Wood

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer

or auction monitor

a)

Name

Wickes Group plc

b)

LEI

213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been

conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument,

type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each

 

 

ISIN: GB00BL6C2002

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of share options under the Wickes Group Plc Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume (s)

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.69455

204,303

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

-Aggregated volume

 

-Price

 

 

 

Aggregate

Price

Aggregate

Volume

Aggregate

Total

£1.69455

204,303

 

£346,201.65

 

e)

Date of the transaction

24 June 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON
               

 
EQS News ID: 1383723

 
