24.06.2022 17:15:45
WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding
WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX)
Wickes Group Plc
(the Company)
Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial
Responsibilities (PDMRs)
The Company was notified on 24 June 2022 of the exercise of nil cost options over Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each (Shares) in the Company under the Wickes Group Plc Long Term Incentive Plan by David Wood on 24 June 2022 as set out below. Sufficient Shares were sold to meet the income tax and national insurance liabilities arising from the exercise. The net shares acquired will be retained by David Wood.
This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below.
For further information please contact:
Marianne Millard
Assistant Company Secretary
Tel: (44) 7552 211056
Notification of Dealing Form
|ISIN:
|GB00BL6C2002
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|WIX
|LEI Code:
|213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|170625
|EQS News ID:
|1383723
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
