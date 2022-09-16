Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
16.09.2022 15:37:28

WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX)
WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

16-Sep-2022 / 14:37 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wickes Group PLC

(the Company)

 

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(together PDMRs) 

 

The Company was notified on 16 September 2022 that the following PDMR acquired ordinary shares of 10 pence each (Shares) in the Company on 16 September 2022.

 

PDMR

Number of Shares acquired

Share Price

Total Holding of Shares following acquisition

David Wood

120,980

£1.2336

367,436

 

 

The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.

 

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

 

For further information please contact:

 

Helen OKeefe

Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 1923 656600

 

Notification of dealing form

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

David Wood

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Wickes Group plc

b)

LEI

213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each

 

 

ISIN:GB00BL6C2002

 b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume (s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

£1.2336

120,980

d)

Aggregated information

 

-Aggregated volume

-Price

Aggregate Price

Aggregate Volume

Aggregate Total

£1.2336

 

120,980

£149,240.93

e)

Date of the transaction

16 September 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON
               

 

 
ISIN: GB00BL6C2002
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: WIX
LEI Code: 213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 188783
EQS News ID: 1444671

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1444671&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

