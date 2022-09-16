|
16.09.2022 15:37:28
WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding
|
WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX)
Wickes Group PLC
(the Company)
Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
(together PDMRs)
The Company was notified on 16 September 2022 that the following PDMR acquired ordinary shares of 10 pence each (Shares) in the Company on 16 September 2022.
The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.
This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
For further information please contact:
Helen OKeefe
Company Secretary
Tel: (44) 1923 656600
Notification of dealing form
|ISIN:
|GB00BL6C2002
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|WIX
|LEI Code:
|213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|188783
|EQS News ID:
|1444671
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
