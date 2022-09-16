WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

Wickes Group PLC

(the Company)

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(together PDMRs)

The Company was notified on 16 September 2022 that the following PDMR acquired ordinary shares of 10 pence each (Shares) in the Company on 16 September 2022.

PDMR Number of Shares acquired Share Price Total Holding of Shares following acquisition David Wood 120,980 £1.2336 367,436

The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information please contact:

Helen OKeefe

Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 1923 656600

Notification of dealing form