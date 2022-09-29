Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
29.09.2022 17:35:23

WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX)
29-Sep-2022 / 16:35 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wickes Group PLC

(the Company)

 

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial

Responsibilities (PDMRs)

 

The Company announces that on 28 September 2022 (the Grant Date) the following awards in respect of ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company (Shares) were made by way of nil cost option under the Wickes Long Term Incentive Plan (the LTIP) and Listing Rule 9.4.2 to a PDMR as set out below. 

 

The number of shares subject to the options awarded has been calculated using a share price of 123.8 pence, being the closing market price of the Companys Shares on the dealing day immediately preceding the Grant Date. 

 

Award

PDMR 

Number of 

Shares

under option

Option Price 

 

LTIP

Mark George

454,362

nil

Listing Rule 9.4.2 Buyout Award - Tranche 1

Mark George

101,216

nil

Listing Rule 9.4.2 Buyout Award - Tranche 2 

Mark George

46,898

nil

 

The options granted under the LTIP will vest on 28 September 2025 subject to the achievement of performance conditions.  The options granted under the Listing Rule 9.4.2 Buyout Award will vest on 9 September 2023 (Tranche 1) and 25 March 2024 (Tranche 2).  Further details can be found in the Wickes Group Plc Annual Report and Accounts 2021.

 

Vested options will be subject to a two year holding period.  If options vest they will normally be exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the Grant Date.

 

In the event that dividends are paid in the period between the Grant Date and the Normal Vesting Date (or, where Shares under an Option are subject to a Holding Period, the earlier of the date of expiry of the Holding Period or the date of exercise of the Option), the number of shares awarded will be increased to reflect the dividends that would have accrued had they been reinvested in shares.

 

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse  Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR can be found below.

 

For further information please contact: 

 

Helen OKeefe

Company Secretary 

Tel: (44) 1923 656600

 

Notification of Dealing Forms

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 

a)

Name

Mark George

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status 

PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment 

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer

or auction monitor 

a)

Name 

Wickes Group plc

b)

LEI 

213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been

conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, 

type of instrument

Identification code 

Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BL6C2002

b)

Nature of the transaction 

Grant of options under the Wickes Long Term Incentive Plan and Listing Rule 9.4.2

c)

Price(s) and volume (s) 

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.238

£1.238

£1.238

454,362 (LTIP)

101,216 (LR 9.4.2)

46,898 (LR 9.4.2)

d)

Aggregated information 

 

-Aggregated volume

 

-Price

 

 

 

Aggregate

Price

Aggregate

Volume

Aggregate

Total

£1.238

602,476

£745,865.29

e)

Date of the transaction

28 September 2022

f)

Place of the transaction 

XLON
           

 
ISIN: GB00BL6C2002
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: WIX
LEI Code: 213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 191467
EQS News ID: 1453613

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

