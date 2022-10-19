|
19.10.2022 13:54:28
WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding
|
WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX)
Wickes Group PLC
(the Company)
Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial
Responsibilities (PDMRs)
The Company announces that on 18 October 2022, the PDMRs named below were granted options to acquire ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company (Shares) at a fixed option price of £1.04 per Share under The Wickes Savings Related Share Option Scheme as set out below. The options will normally be exercisable for a period of six months from 1 December 2025.
This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR can be found below.
For further information please contact:
Julia Herd
Deputy Company Secretary
Tel: (44) 1923 656600
Notification of Dealing Forms
|ISIN:
|GB00BL6C2002
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|WIX
|LEI Code:
|213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|195523
|EQS News ID:
|1467225
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
