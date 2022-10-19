WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX)

WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding



19-Oct-2022 / 12:54 GMT/BST

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Wickes Group PLC (the Company) Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) The Company announces that on 18 October 2022, the PDMRs named below were granted options to acquire ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company (Shares) at a fixed option price of £1.04 per Share under The Wickes Savings Related Share Option Scheme as set out below. The options will normally be exercisable for a period of six months from 1 December 2025. PDMR Number of Shares under option Option Price David Wood 17,307 £1.04 Mark George 17,307 £1.04 This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR can be found below. For further information please contact: Julia Herd Deputy Company Secretary Tel: (44) 1923 656600 Notification of Dealing Forms 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name David Wood 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wickes Group plc b) LEI 213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the Wickes Savings Related Share Option Scheme c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.04 17,307 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total £1.04 17,307 £17,999.28 e) Date of the transaction 18 October 2022 f) Place of the transaction XLON

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Mark George 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wickes Group plc b) LEI 213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the Wickes Savings Related Share Option Scheme c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.04 17,307 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total £1.04 17,307 £17,999.28 e) Date of the transaction 18 October 2022 f) Place of the transaction XLON

