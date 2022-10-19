Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
19.10.2022 13:54:28

WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX)
WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

19-Oct-2022 / 12:54 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wickes Group PLC

(the Company)

 

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial

Responsibilities (PDMRs)

 

The Company announces that on 18 October 2022, the PDMRs named below were granted options to acquire ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company (Shares) at a fixed option price of £1.04 per Share under The Wickes Savings Related Share Option Scheme as set out below. The options will normally be exercisable for a period of six months from 1 December 2025.

 

PDMR 

Number of 

Shares

under option

Option Price 

 

David Wood

17,307

£1.04

Mark George

17,307

£1.04

 

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR can be found below.

 

For further information please contact: 

 

Julia Herd

Deputy Company Secretary 

Tel: (44) 1923 656600

 

Notification of Dealing Forms

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 

a)

Name

David Wood

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status 

PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment 

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer

or auction monitor 

a)

Name 

Wickes Group plc

b)

LEI 

213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been

conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, 

type of instrument

Identification code 

Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BL6C2002

b)

Nature of the transaction 

Grant of options under the Wickes Savings Related Share Option Scheme

c)

Price(s) and volume (s) 

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.04

17,307

d)

Aggregated information 

 

-Aggregated volume

 

-Price

 

 

 

Aggregate

Price

Aggregate

Volume

Aggregate

Total

£1.04

17,307

£17,999.28

e)

Date of the transaction

18 October 2022

f)

Place of the transaction 

XLON
           


 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 

a)

Name

Mark George

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status 

PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment 

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer

or auction monitor 

a)

Name 

Wickes Group plc

b)

LEI 

213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been

conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, 

type of instrument

Identification code 

Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BL6C2002

b)

Nature of the transaction 

Grant of options under the Wickes Savings Related Share Option Scheme

c)

Price(s) and volume (s) 

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.04

17,307

d)

Aggregated information 

 

-Aggregated volume

 

-Price

 

 

 

Aggregate

Price

Aggregate

Volume

Aggregate

Total

£1.04

17,307

£17,999.28

e)

Date of the transaction

18 October 2022

f)

Place of the transaction 

XLON
           

 
ISIN: GB00BL6C2002
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: WIX
LEI Code: 213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 195523
EQS News ID: 1467225

 
