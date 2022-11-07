|
07.11.2022 11:00:05
WICKES GROUP PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX)
Wickes Group PLC
(the Company)
Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
(together PDMRs)
The Wickes Share Incentive Plan (SIP) - Dividend Reinvestment
The Company was notified on 4 November 2022 that the interim cash dividend paid by the Company on 4 November 2022 was reinvested by way of an election under The Wickes Share Incentive Plan to purchase shares of 10p each in the Company on 4 November 2022 for the PDMR as set out below:
The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.
This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
For further information please contact:
Julia Herd
Deputy Company Secretary
Tel: (44) 7552 211056
Notification of dealing form
|ISIN:
|GB00BL6C2002
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|WIX
|LEI Code:
|213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|199098
|EQS News ID:
|1480051
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Wickes Group PLC Registered Shs
|1,52
|0,00%
