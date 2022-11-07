WICKES GROUP PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Wickes Group PLC

(the Company)

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(together PDMRs)

The Wickes Share Incentive Plan (SIP) - Dividend Reinvestment

The Company was notified on 4 November 2022 that the interim cash dividend paid by the Company on 4 November 2022 was reinvested by way of an election under The Wickes Share Incentive Plan to purchase shares of 10p each in the Company on 4 November 2022 for the PDMR as set out below:

PDMR Number of Shares acquired Share Price David Wood 4 130.32p

The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information please contact:

Julia Herd

Deputy Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 7552 211056

Notification of dealing form