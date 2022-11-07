07.11.2022 11:00:05

WICKES GROUP PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX)
WICKES GROUP PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

07-Nov-2022 / 10:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wickes Group PLC

(the Company)

 

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(together PDMRs) 

 

The Wickes Share Incentive Plan (SIP) - Dividend Reinvestment

 

The Company was notified on 4 November 2022 that the interim cash dividend paid by the Company on 4 November 2022 was reinvested by way of an election under The Wickes Share Incentive Plan to purchase shares of 10p each in the Company on 4 November 2022 for the PDMR as set out below:

 

PDMR

Number of Shares acquired

Share Price

David Wood

4

130.32p

 

 

The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.

 

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

 

For further information please contact:

 

Julia Herd

Deputy Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 7552 211056

 

Notification of dealing form

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

David Wood

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Wickes Group plc

b)

LEI

213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each

 

 

ISIN:GB00BL6C2002

 b)

Nature of the transaction

Dividend Shares purchased by the SIP Provider, Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited, on behalf of and awarded to participants under the Wickes Share Incentive Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume (s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

130.32p

4

d)

Aggregated information

 

-Aggregated volume

-Price

Aggregate Price

Aggregate Volume

Aggregate Total

130.32p

4

521.28p

e)

Date of the transaction

4 November  2022

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON
               

 

 

 
ISIN: GB00BL6C2002
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: WIX
LEI Code: 213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 199098
EQS News ID: 1480051

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

