Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
03.04.2023 17:37:57

WICKES GROUP PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX)
WICKES GROUP PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

03-Apr-2023 / 16:37 GMT/BST

Wickes Group PLC

(the Company)

 

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial

Responsibilities (PDMRs)

 

The Company announces that on 31 March 2023 (the Grant Date) the following awards in respect of ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company (Shares) were made by way of nil cost option under the Wickes Deferred Annual Bonus Plan (the DABP) and the Wickes Long Term Incentive Plan (the LTIP) to PDMRs as set out below.

 

The number of shares subject to the options awarded has been calculated using a share price of 135.24 pence, being the average of the closing market prices of the Companys Shares on the five dealing days immediately preceding the Grant Date.

 

Award

PDMR

Number of

Shares

under option

Option
Price

 

DABP

David Wood

8,158

nil

DABP

Mark George

2,534

nil

LTIP

David Wood

682,802

nil

LTIP

Mark George

432,564

nil

 

The options under the DABP will vest on 31 March 2026.

 

The options under the LTIP will vest on 31 March 2026 subject to the achievement of performance conditions.  Vested options will be subject to a two year holding period.

 

If options vest they will normally be exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the Grant Date.

 

In the event that dividends are paid in the period between the Grant Date and the normal vesting date (or, where Shares under an option are subject to a holding period, the earlier of the date of expiry of the holding period or the date of exercise of the option), the number of shares awarded will be increased to reflect the dividends that would have accrued had they been reinvested in shares.

 

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR can be found below.

 

For further information please contact:

 

Julia Herd

Deputy Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 7552 211056

 

 

Notification of Dealing Forms

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 

a)

Name

David Wood

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer

or auction monitor

a)

Name

Wickes Group plc

b)

LEI

213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been

conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument,

type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each

 

 

ISIN: GB00BL6C2002

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of options under the Wickes Deferred Annual Bonus Plan and the Wickes Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume (s)

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.3524

DABP 8,158

LTIP 682,802

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

-Aggregated volume

 

-Price

 

 

 

Aggregate

Price

Aggregate

Volume

Aggregate

Total

£1.3524

690,960

£934,454.30

e)

Date of the transaction

31 March 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON
               

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 

a)

Name

Mark George

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer

or auction monitor

a)

Name

Wickes Group plc

b)

LEI

213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been

conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument,

type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each

 

 

ISIN: GB00BL6C2002

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of options under the Wickes Deferred Annual Bonus Plan and the Wickes Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume (s)

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.3524

DABP 2,534

LTIP 432,564

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

-Aggregated volume

 

-Price

 

 

 

Aggregate

Price

Aggregate

Volume

Aggregate

Total

£1.3524

435,098

£588,426.54

e)

Date of the transaction

31 March 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON
               

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BL6C2002
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: WIX
LEI Code: 213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 234619
EQS News ID: 1600105

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1600105&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Wickes Group PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten