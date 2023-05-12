Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
12.05.2023 10:48:51

WICKES GROUP PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX)
12-May-2023 / 09:48 GMT/BST

Wickes Group plc

(the Company)

 

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(together PDMRs) 

 

The Company was notified on 12 May 2023 that the following PDMR acquired ordinary shares of 10 pence each (Shares) in the Company on 11 May 2023.

 

Date

PDMR

Number of Shares acquired

Share Price

Total Holding of shares following acquisition

11 May 2023

Christopher Rogers

68,728

£1.368

140,000

 

The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.

 

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

 

For further information please contact:

 

Julia Herd

Deputy Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 7552 211056

 

Notification of dealing form

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Christopher Rogers

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Wickes Group plc

b)

LEI

213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BL6C2002

 b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume (s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.368

68,728

d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

Aggregate Price

Aggregate Volume

Aggregate Total

£1.368

68,728

£94,019.90

e)

Date of the transaction

11 May 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON
               

 

 


