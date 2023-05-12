|
12.05.2023 10:48:51
WICKES GROUP PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX)
Wickes Group plc
(the Company)
Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
(together PDMRs)
The Company was notified on 12 May 2023 that the following PDMR acquired ordinary shares of 10 pence each (Shares) in the Company on 11 May 2023.
The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.
This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
For further information please contact:
Julia Herd
Deputy Company Secretary
Tel: (44) 7552 211056
Notification of dealing form
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BL6C2002
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|WIX
|LEI Code:
|213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|243427
|EQS News ID:
|1631945
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
