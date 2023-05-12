WICKES GROUP PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Wickes Group plc

(the Company)

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(together PDMRs)

The Company was notified on 12 May 2023 that the following PDMR acquired ordinary shares of 10 pence each (Shares) in the Company on 11 May 2023.

Date PDMR Number of Shares acquired Share Price Total Holding of shares following acquisition 11 May 2023 Christopher Rogers 68,728 £1.368 140,000

The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information please contact:

Julia Herd

Deputy Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 7552 211056

Notification of dealing form