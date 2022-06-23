WICKES GROUP PLC: Listing Rule Confirmation - Executive Director Appointment

Wickes Group PLC

(the Company)

Listing Rule Confirmation - Executive Director Appointment

Further to the Companys announcement on 20 January 2022 and pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.12, Wickes Group plc (the 'Company' or 'Wickes') today announces that Julie Wirth will step down from the Board and her role as Chief Financial Officer on 29 July 2022. Julies successor, Mark George, will join Wickes on 6 July 2022 and be appointed to the Board and the role of Chief Financial Officer on 29 July 2022.

For further information please contact:

Marianne Millard

Assistant Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 7552 211056