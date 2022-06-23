Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
23.06.2022 09:32:50

WICKES GROUP PLC: Listing Rule Confirmation - Executive Director Appointment

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX)
23-Jun-2022 / 08:32 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wickes Group PLC

(the Company)

 

 

Listing Rule Confirmation - Executive Director Appointment

 

Further to the Companys announcement on 20 January 2022 and pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.12, Wickes Group plc (the 'Company' or 'Wickes') today announces that Julie Wirth will step down from the Board and her role as Chief Financial Officer on 29 July 2022.  Julies successor, Mark George, will join Wickes on 6 July 2022 and be appointed to the Board and the role of Chief Financial Officer on 29 July 2022. 

For further information please contact:                          

 

 

Marianne Millard

Assistant Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 7552 211056

 

 

 

 

 
