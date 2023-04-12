12.04.2023 16:00:03

WICKES GROUP PLC: Notice of AGM

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX)
WICKES GROUP PLC: Notice of AGM

12-Apr-2023 / 15:00 GMT/BST

 

Wickes Group PLC

(the 'Company')

 

Annual General Meeting

Wickes Group plc announces that its Annual General Meeting will be held at 9.00am on Tuesday 23 May 2023 at Vision House, 19 Colonial Way, Watford WD24 4JL. The Notice of Annual General Meeting is available to view and download on the Company's website at https://www.wickesplc.co.uk/investors/agm

 

In connection with the Annual General Meeting, the following documents have been posted or made available to shareholders today:

  • the Notice of Annual General Meeting;
  • a proxy form for the Annual General Meeting; and
  • the Annual Report and Accounts.

 

A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and the proxy form has also been uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism 

 

The 2022 Annual Report and Accounts was published on 23 March 2023 and is available on the Company's website at https://www.wickesplc.co.uk/investors/investors-overview/results-reports-and-presentations/ and at the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

 

For further information please contact:

Julia Herd

Deputy Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 7552 211056

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BL6C2002
Category Code: NOA
TIDM: WIX
LEI Code: 213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 236428
EQS News ID: 1606185

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

