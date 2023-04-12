WICKES GROUP PLC: Notice of AGM

Wickes Group PLC

(the 'Company')

Annual General Meeting

Wickes Group plc announces that its Annual General Meeting will be held at 9.00am on Tuesday 23 May 2023 at Vision House, 19 Colonial Way, Watford WD24 4JL. The Notice of Annual General Meeting is available to view and download on the Company's website at https://www.wickesplc.co.uk/investors/agm

In connection with the Annual General Meeting, the following documents have been posted or made available to shareholders today:

the Notice of Annual General Meeting;

a proxy form for the Annual General Meeting; and

the Annual Report and Accounts.

A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and the proxy form has also been uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The 2022 Annual Report and Accounts was published on 23 March 2023 and is available on the Company's website at https://www.wickesplc.co.uk/investors/investors-overview/results-reports-and-presentations/ and at the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

