26.05.2022 16:58:05

WICKES GROUP PLC: Result of Annual General Meeting

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX)
26-May-2022 / 15:58 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wickes Group PLC

(the Company)

 

 

Result of Annual General Meeting (AGM)

 

The Company announces that at its AGM which was held on Thursday 26 May 2022 at 9.00am, a poll was held for each of the proposed resolutions and all resolutions were passed by the shareholders.

 

The results of the polls are as follows:

 

 

 RESOLUTION

VOTES

FOR

%

VOTES

AGAINST

%

VOTES

TOTAL

% of ISC VOTED

VOTES

WITHHELD

1

164,436,301

100.00

6,695

0.00

164,442,996

63.34%

704,919

2

162,001,102

99.43

932,920

0.57

162,934,022

62.75%

2,214,014

3

161,449,811

97.77

3,683,296

2.23

165,133,107

63.60%

14,929

4

165,140,727

100.00

868

0.00

165,141,595

63.60%

6,320

5

158,591,134

96.44

5,860,505

3.56

164,451,639

63.34%

696,155

6

165,112,957

99.98

27,097

0.02

165,140,054

63.60%

7,861

7

164,479,774

99.60

659,736

0.40

165,139,510

63.60%

8,284

8

163,783,305

99.18

1,356,326

0.82

165,139,631

63.60%

8,163

9

163,259,167

99.18

1,347,714

0.82

164,606,881

63.40%

540,913

10

161,965,400

98.08

3,174,170

1.92

165,139,570

63.60%

8,224

11

164,025,828

99.33

1,109,293

0.67

165,135,121

63.60%

12,794

12

164,616,156

99.69

520,092

0.31

165,136,248

63.60%

11,546

13

155,553,659

95.73

6,944,638

4.27

162,498,297

62.59%

2,649,739

14

157,826,076

97.13

4,671,786

2.87

162,497,862

62.59%

2,650,053

15

162,446,582

99.97

51,901

0.03

162,498,483

62.59%

2,649,553

16

161,879,179

99.64

582,660

0.36

162,461,839

62.57%

2,686,197

17

160,309,261

97.07

4,833,513

2.93

165,142,774

63.61%

5,202

 

 

Please note that a vote withheld is not a vote under English law and is not counted in the calculation of votes for or against a resolution.

 

The total number of ordinary shares in issue on 26 May 2022 at 9.00am was 259,637,998. Each ordinary share carries one vote.

 

There were no questions asked by shareholders either present at the meeting, or submitted online.

 

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions (other than those relating to ordinary business) will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

 

 

 

 

For further information please contact:

                                             

 

 

Marianne Millard

Assistant Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 7552 211056

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: GB00BL6C2002
Category Code: RAG
TIDM: WIX
LEI Code: 213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 164463
EQS News ID: 1362427

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1362427&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Wickes Group PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten