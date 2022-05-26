|
26.05.2022 16:58:05
WICKES GROUP PLC: Result of Annual General Meeting
|
WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX)
Wickes Group PLC
(the Company)
Result of Annual General Meeting (AGM)
The Company announces that at its AGM which was held on Thursday 26 May 2022 at 9.00am, a poll was held for each of the proposed resolutions and all resolutions were passed by the shareholders.
The results of the polls are as follows:
Please note that a vote withheld is not a vote under English law and is not counted in the calculation of votes for or against a resolution.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue on 26 May 2022 at 9.00am was 259,637,998. Each ordinary share carries one vote.
There were no questions asked by shareholders either present at the meeting, or submitted online.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions (other than those relating to ordinary business) will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
For further information please contact:
Marianne Millard
Assistant Company Secretary
Tel: (44) 7552 211056
|ISIN:
|GB00BL6C2002
|Category Code:
|RAG
|TIDM:
|WIX
|LEI Code:
|213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|164463
|EQS News ID:
|1362427
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
