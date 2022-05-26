WICKES GROUP PLC: Result of Annual General Meeting

Wickes Group PLC

(the Company)

Result of Annual General Meeting (AGM)

The Company announces that at its AGM which was held on Thursday 26 May 2022 at 9.00am, a poll was held for each of the proposed resolutions and all resolutions were passed by the shareholders.

The results of the polls are as follows:

RESOLUTION VOTES FOR % VOTES AGAINST % VOTES TOTAL % of ISC VOTED VOTES WITHHELD 1 164,436,301 100.00 6,695 0.00 164,442,996 63.34% 704,919 2 162,001,102 99.43 932,920 0.57 162,934,022 62.75% 2,214,014 3 161,449,811 97.77 3,683,296 2.23 165,133,107 63.60% 14,929 4 165,140,727 100.00 868 0.00 165,141,595 63.60% 6,320 5 158,591,134 96.44 5,860,505 3.56 164,451,639 63.34% 696,155 6 165,112,957 99.98 27,097 0.02 165,140,054 63.60% 7,861 7 164,479,774 99.60 659,736 0.40 165,139,510 63.60% 8,284 8 163,783,305 99.18 1,356,326 0.82 165,139,631 63.60% 8,163 9 163,259,167 99.18 1,347,714 0.82 164,606,881 63.40% 540,913 10 161,965,400 98.08 3,174,170 1.92 165,139,570 63.60% 8,224 11 164,025,828 99.33 1,109,293 0.67 165,135,121 63.60% 12,794 12 164,616,156 99.69 520,092 0.31 165,136,248 63.60% 11,546 13 155,553,659 95.73 6,944,638 4.27 162,498,297 62.59% 2,649,739 14 157,826,076 97.13 4,671,786 2.87 162,497,862 62.59% 2,650,053 15 162,446,582 99.97 51,901 0.03 162,498,483 62.59% 2,649,553 16 161,879,179 99.64 582,660 0.36 162,461,839 62.57% 2,686,197 17 160,309,261 97.07 4,833,513 2.93 165,142,774 63.61% 5,202

Please note that a vote withheld is not a vote under English law and is not counted in the calculation of votes for or against a resolution.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue on 26 May 2022 at 9.00am was 259,637,998. Each ordinary share carries one vote.

There were no questions asked by shareholders either present at the meeting, or submitted online.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions (other than those relating to ordinary business) will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

