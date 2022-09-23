|
WICKES GROUP PLC: TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX)
Wickes Group PLC
(the Company)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BL6C2002
Issuer Name
WICKES GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Solas Capital Management, LLC
City of registered office (if applicable)
Darien
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United States
4. Details of the shareholder
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
06-Sep-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
22-Sep-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
22-Sep-2022
13. Place Of Completion
Darien, CT
For further information please contact:
Marie Williamson
Head of Legal
Tel: (44) 1923 656600
|ISIN:
|GB00BL6C2002
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|WIX
|LEI Code:
|213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133
|OAM Categories:
|2.3. Major shareholding notifications
|Sequence No.:
|190098
|EQS News ID:
|1449123
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
