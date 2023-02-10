WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX)

WICKES GROUP PLC: TR1 Notification of Major Holding



10-Feb-2023 / 10:44 GMT/BST

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Wickes Group plc (the Company) TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BL6C2002 Issuer Name WICKES GROUP PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Solas Capital Management, LLC City of registered office (if applicable) Darien Country of registered office (if applicable) United States 4. Details of the shareholder Name City of registered office Country of registered office Solas Capital Management, LLC Darien, CT United States 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 07-Feb-2023 6. Date on which Issuer notified 09-Feb-2023 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation . % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 2.99% 0.000000 2.99% 7,758,165 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 3.01% 0.000000 3.01% 7806924 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8A. Voting rights attached to shares Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BL6C2002 7,758,165 2.99% Sub Total 8.A 7,758,165 2.99% 8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Frederick Tucker Golden, Portfolio Manager of Solas Capital Management, LLC Solas Capital Management, LLC 2.99% 2.99% 10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional Information 12. Date of Completion 09-Feb-2023 13. Place Of Completion Darien, CT For further information please contact Julia Herd Deputy Company Secretary Tel: (44) 7552 211056

