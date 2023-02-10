10.02.2023 11:44:52

WICKES GROUP PLC: TR1 Notification of Major Holding

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX)
WICKES GROUP PLC: TR1 Notification of Major Holding

10-Feb-2023 / 10:44 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wickes Group plc

(the Company)

 

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

 

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BL6C2002

Issuer Name

WICKES GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Solas Capital Management, LLC

City of registered office (if applicable)

Darien

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Solas Capital Management, LLC

Darien, CT

United States

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

07-Feb-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

09-Feb-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

2.99%

0.000000

2.99%

7,758,165

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

3.01%

0.000000

3.01%

7806924

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BL6C2002

 

7,758,165

 

2.99%

Sub Total 8.A

7,758,165

2.99%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B1

 

 

 

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B2

 

 

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Frederick Tucker Golden, Portfolio Manager of Solas Capital Management, LLC

Solas Capital Management, LLC

2.99%

 

2.99%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

 

12. Date of Completion

09-Feb-2023

13. Place Of Completion

Darien, CT

 

 

For further information please contact

 

Julia Herd

Deputy Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 7552 211056

 
ISIN: GB00BL6C2002
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: WIX
LEI Code: 213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133
Sequence No.: 222418
EQS News ID: 1557315

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1557315&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Wickes Group PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Wickes Group PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Wickes Group PLC Registered Shs 1,63 -0,61% Wickes Group PLC Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinssorgen sind zurück: ATX und DAX gehen tiefer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beendet Handel uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich mit Abgaben
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex mussten vor dem Wochenende Verluste verkraften. Die US-Börsen liefen am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen