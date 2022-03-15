WICKES GROUP PLC: Update on Timing of Full Year Results Announcement

15.03.2022 08:00:03

Wickes today announces a short delay to the publication of its preliminary financial results for the year end 1 January 2022.

 

Procedures relating to the Group's Annual Report & Accounts are well advanced, however, our auditors KPMG LLP have requested more time to complete the audit process.

 

We now expect to report our preliminary results for the year ended 1 January 2022 on 25 March 2022.

 

The Board continues to expect to report adjusted profit before tax of no less than £83m.

 

 

 

Contacts:

 

Wickes      Headland +44 (0) 0203 805 4822

Investor Relations    PR Adviser to Wickes

Andy Hughes +44 (0) 776 736 5360  Lucy Legh, Will Smith, Charlie Twigg

investorrelations@wickes.co.uk    wickes@headlandconsultancy.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: GB00BL6C2002
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: WIX
LEI Code: 213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 148982
EQS News ID: 1302335

 
