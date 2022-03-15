15 March 2022

Wickes Group plc

Update on Timing of Full Year Results Announcement

Wickes today announces a short delay to the publication of its preliminary financial results for the year end 1 January 2022.

Procedures relating to the Group's Annual Report & Accounts are well advanced, however, our auditors KPMG LLP have requested more time to complete the audit process.

We now expect to report our preliminary results for the year ended 1 January 2022 on 25 March 2022.

The Board continues to expect to report adjusted profit before tax of no less than £83m.

