|
15.03.2022 08:00:03
WICKES GROUP PLC: Update on Timing of Full Year Results Announcement
|
WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX)
15 March 2022
Wickes Group plc
Update on Timing of Full Year Results Announcement
Wickes today announces a short delay to the publication of its preliminary financial results for the year end 1 January 2022.
Procedures relating to the Group's Annual Report & Accounts are well advanced, however, our auditors KPMG LLP have requested more time to complete the audit process.
We now expect to report our preliminary results for the year ended 1 January 2022 on 25 March 2022.
The Board continues to expect to report adjusted profit before tax of no less than £83m.
Contacts:
Wickes Headland +44 (0) 0203 805 4822
Investor Relations PR Adviser to Wickes
Andy Hughes +44 (0) 776 736 5360 Lucy Legh, Will Smith, Charlie Twigg
investorrelations@wickes.co.uk wickes@headlandconsultancy.com
|ISIN:
|GB00BL6C2002
|Category Code:
|MSCH
|TIDM:
|WIX
|LEI Code:
|213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|148982
|EQS News ID:
|1302335
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Wickes Group PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
15.03.22
|WICKES GROUP PLC: Update on Timing of Full Year Results Announcement (EQS Group)
|
15.03.22
|WICKES GROUP PLC : Update on Timing of Full Year Results Announcement (Investegate)
|
20.01.22
|WICKES GROUP PLC: Directorate Change (EQS Group)
|
20.01.22
|WICKES GROUP PLC: Q4 Trading Update (EQS Group)
|
20.01.22
|WICKES GROUP PLC : Q4 Trading Update (Investegate)
|
03.12.21
|WICKES GROUP PLC: Trading Update (EQS Group)
|
12.11.21
|WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
12.11.21
|WICKES GROUP PLC : Director / PDMR Shareholding (Investegate)