02.08.2022 15:00:00
WideOpenWest, Inc. to Participate in the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum
ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband provider in the United States, today announced it will take part in the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum. CEO Teresa Elder will participate in a fireside chat at 3:05 PM MT on Monday, August 8, 2022.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the company's investor relations website at ir.wowway.com.

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone
WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes 1.9 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 14 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized eight times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last four consecutive years. Visit wowway.com for more information.
WOW! Investor Contact
Andrew Posen
Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
303-927-4935
andrew.posen@wowinc.com
WOW! Media Contact
Debra Havins
Vice President, Corporate Communications
720-527-8214
debra.havins@wowinc.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wideopenwest-inc-to-participate-in-the-keybanc-technology-leadership-forum-301597771.html
SOURCE WideOpenWest, Inc.
