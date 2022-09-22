|
Widowed? Don't Leave This Free Social Security Money on the Table
Social Security helps tens of millions of Americans make ends meet. In addition to the retirement benefits that millions of working Americans get after they end their careers, Social Security also helps spouses of workers. Spousal benefits are available to the spouses of workers who are still living, while Social Security pays survivor benefits to surviving spouses of workers who've passed away.If you're a widow or widower, you may have a choice that most Social Security recipients don't have. Depending on your finances, the right move could put thousands of extra dollars in benefits in your pocket. Below, you'll learn more about this little-known Social Security tip and how it can get you some more cash in your retirement years.Surviving spouses can be entitled to two different kinds of Social Security benefits. Those who have their own work histories are entitled to retirement benefits in their own right. In addition, those who meet the marriage requirements can receive survivor benefits, based on their working-spouse's earnings record.Continue reading
