Wifo/IHS-Konjunkturprognose Frühjahr 2026 - Tabelle

Das Österreichische Wirtschaftsforschungsinstitut (WIFO) und das Institut für Höhere Studien (IHS) haben heute, Freitag, unter anderem folgende Konjunktur(prognose)daten vorgelegt. WIFO-Prognose mit Veränderungen gegenüber dem Vorjahr in Prozent(punkten), entsprechende IHS-Prognosezahl jeweils in Klammer:

2026 2027 Bruttoinlandsprodukt real 0,9 (0,5) 1,3 (0,8) Herstellung von Waren 1,2 - 1,7 - Handel 0,9 - 1,3 - Privater Konsum real 0,5 (0,5) 0,6 (0,7) Bruttoinvestitionen real - (0,8) - (1,7) Bruttoanlageinvestit. real 1,0 (0,0) 2,1 (0,7) Ausrüstungsinvestit. real 1,7 (1,5) 2,8 (2,0) Bauinvestitionen real 0,1 (-1,9) 1,1 (-1,0) Inlandsnachfrage real - (0,4) - (0,8) Exporte i.w.S., real 1,5 (1,1) 2,2 (2,1) Warenexporte real 0,7 (0,6) 1,8 (2,0) Importe i.w.S., real 1,0 (1,0) 2,0 (2,2) Warenimporte real 0,7 (0,5) 1,6 (2,3) Bruttoinlandsprodukt nomin. 3,1 - 3,5 - in Mrd. Euro 528,53 - 547,24 - Leistungsbilanzsaldo in Prozent des BIP 1,5 - 1,4 - Verbraucherpreise 2,7 (2,9) 2,3 (2,4) Unselbst. aktiv Beschäftigte 0,5 (0,2) 0,8 (0,4) Arbeitslosenquote (Eurostat-Definition/%) - (5,7) - (5,6) (nationale Definition/%) 7,4 (7,5) 7,1 (7,4) Brutto-Verdienste/Kopf nom. (Wifo), Bruttolohnsumme je Aktiv-Beschäftigten (IHS) - (2,0) - (2,3) Armutsgefährdungsquote 14,6 - 14,3 - Treibhausgasemission CO2-Äquivalente -3,5 - -2,0 - Saldo des Staatshaushalts lt.Maastricht, in % des BIP -4,1 (-4,2) - 4,0 (-4,1) Anmerkungen: Anders als die Bruttoanlageinvestitionen enthalten die Bruttoinvestitionen auch die Vorratsveränderungen.

(Redaktionelle Hinweise: GRAFIK 1564-25, Format 88 x 152 mm) hel/tpo

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