Diese Österreich-Aktien sind aktuell attraktive Investments. Eine Chart-Sondersendung von BNP Paribas Zertifikate mit Experte Christian Drastil. -W-
10.04.2026 10:07:00

Wifo/IHS-Konjunkturprognose Frühjahr 2026 - Tabelle

Das Österreichische Wirtschaftsforschungsinstitut (WIFO) und das Institut für Höhere Studien (IHS) haben heute, Freitag, unter anderem folgende Konjunktur(prognose)daten vorgelegt. WIFO-Prognose mit Veränderungen gegenüber dem Vorjahr in Prozent(punkten), entsprechende IHS-Prognosezahl jeweils in Klammer:

2026 2027 Bruttoinlandsprodukt real 0,9 (0,5) 1,3 (0,8) Herstellung von Waren 1,2 - 1,7 - Handel 0,9 - 1,3 - Privater Konsum real 0,5 (0,5) 0,6 (0,7) Bruttoinvestitionen real - (0,8) - (1,7) Bruttoanlageinvestit. real 1,0 (0,0) 2,1 (0,7) Ausrüstungsinvestit. real 1,7 (1,5) 2,8 (2,0) Bauinvestitionen real 0,1 (-1,9) 1,1 (-1,0) Inlandsnachfrage real - (0,4) - (0,8) Exporte i.w.S., real 1,5 (1,1) 2,2 (2,1) Warenexporte real 0,7 (0,6) 1,8 (2,0) Importe i.w.S., real 1,0 (1,0) 2,0 (2,2) Warenimporte real 0,7 (0,5) 1,6 (2,3) Bruttoinlandsprodukt nomin. 3,1 - 3,5 - in Mrd. Euro 528,53 - 547,24 - Leistungsbilanzsaldo in Prozent des BIP 1,5 - 1,4 - Verbraucherpreise 2,7 (2,9) 2,3 (2,4) Unselbst. aktiv Beschäftigte 0,5 (0,2) 0,8 (0,4) Arbeitslosenquote (Eurostat-Definition/%) - (5,7) - (5,6) (nationale Definition/%) 7,4 (7,5) 7,1 (7,4) Brutto-Verdienste/Kopf nom. (Wifo), Bruttolohnsumme je Aktiv-Beschäftigten (IHS) - (2,0) - (2,3) Armutsgefährdungsquote 14,6 - 14,3 - Treibhausgasemission CO2-Äquivalente -3,5 - -2,0 - Saldo des Staatshaushalts lt.Maastricht, in % des BIP -4,1 (-4,2) - 4,0 (-4,1) Anmerkungen: Anders als die Bruttoanlageinvestitionen enthalten die Bruttoinvestitionen auch die Vorratsveränderungen.

(Redaktionelle Hinweise: GRAFIK 1564-25, Format 88 x 152 mm) hel/tpo

WEB https://www.wifo.ac.at/

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

05.04.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 14: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
05.04.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 14
04.04.26 KW 14: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
04.04.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
03.04.26 März 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Israel will mit Libanon verhandeln: ATX kaum verändert -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert vor dem Wochenende seitwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt freundlich. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchen am Freitag Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen