Wilco Prices IPO Of 20 Mln Units At $10/unit, Raises $200 Mln

(RTTNews) - Wilco 63 Corp. announced the pricing of Initial Price Offering or IPO of 20 million units at $10.00 per unit, raising $200 million.

Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase Class A share at a price of $11.50 per share.

The units are expected to be listed on Nasdaq and begin trading on June 18, under the ticker "WLCOU". The offering is expected to close on June 22.

The company noted that once the securities constituting the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares will be listed on Nasdaq under the symbol "WLCO", and warrants under the symbol "WLCOW".

Wilco 63 has given underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3 million units at the IPO price to cover any over-allotments, if any.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.