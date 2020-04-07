Wild Florida Announces #WildWednesday Nature Sounds

KENANSVILLE, Fla., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the interest of public safety and to assist in reducing the spread of COVID-19, Wild Florida has closed all operations, but invites guests of all ages to tune in every Wednesday for a wild listening adventure.

As of April 8, 2020, Wild Florida will embark on a listening adventure and invites people from across the globe to listen as they explore uninterrupted natural sounds every #WildWednesday. Sounds will range from daybreak on the Florida swamps to giraffes enjoying their dinner. Each listening experience will be posted on Wild Florida's social media channels for all to enjoy.

Everyone's goal is the same right now – to protect the health and well-being of our citizens. Wild Florida has closed their airboat tours, gift shops, giraffe feeding platforms, walk-thru gator park, drive-thru safari and every other aspect of the family owned business to responsibly help flatten the curve. However, they hope people can still escape the troubling times we are facing and carve out a space in quarantine life to feel wild again.

Sam Haught, co-owner at Wild Florida explained, "We are disappointed to pause our business, but as a company, we feel compelled to give others an opportunity to disconnect from normal life. At our core, we want our guests to make a connection with the natural world. Until we can reopen with the full Wild Florida experience, we hope this helps."

Wild Florida is the world's only Airboat Tour, Gator Park & Drive-thru Safari Adventure. Wild Florida opened on Lake Cypress in Kenansville in 2010 and focuses on connecting families with Florida's natural environment through interactive experiences. The Wild Florida team is dedicated to protecting, conserving, and enhancing Florida's diverse ecosystem to ensure that future generations can enjoy the wonders of wild, native Florida.

Contact Sam Haught, Co-owner at Wild Florida

sam@WildFL.com

407-957-3135

