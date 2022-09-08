Wild Turkey® Launches the Second Annual 101 Bold Nights Program with Mentorship to Support Emerging Music Artists

Wild Turkey Creative Director Mathew McConaughey Announces Brand's Partnership with Non-Profit Organization -- Spaceflight Records -- Supporting Up-and-Coming Musicians

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its ongoing commitment to supporting musical talent and celebrating their shared passion, Wild Turkey ®, along with Creative Director Matthew McConaughey, announces the return of 101 Bold Nights, an annual program designed to showcase bold storytelling and support emerging musicians who help shape the culture in their communities. This year, Wild Turkey is building upon this program with the launch of a mentorship competition, #101BoldNightsMusicMentorship, an initiative developed in collaboration with Spaceflight Records, a non-profit record label dedicated to promoting and advancing talented musicians. The competition seeks to find and support an emerging musical artist who has demonstrated a passion for trusting their spirit and telling bold stories through their craft. The winner will receive a personalized mentorship with Spaceflight Records.

"Wild Turkey launched the 101 Bold Nights program to give back to people who follow their instinct, just as Wild Turkey's Jimmy Russell, the longest-tenured active master distiller in the global spirits industry, has done throughout his career," said Mark Watson, Marketing Director at Campari America. "We are extremely proud to continue this initiative by partnering with Spaceflight Records to support and celebrate emerging artists who express their bold stories through meaningful music."

Based in Austin, Texas, Spaceflight Records is the first 501(c)(3) non-profit record label of its kind. The Spaceflight mission is to develop, promote and advance the careers of emerging artists by providing an equitable recording contract with record label services including release management, distribution, public relations, radio promotion, legal counsel, and artist development. Through the #101BoldNightsMusicMentorship, one talented musician will have the opportunity to tap into Spaceflight's vast industry network through a curated program designed to address the artist's musical career goals. In addition, Wild Turkey will provide a $75,000 charitable donation to assist the organization in its endeavors and support its platforms.

"Music shapes culture," said Wild Turkey Creative Director Matthew McConaughey. "It creates community, brings people together and offers a soundtrack to life's most important moments. Along with Wild Turkey and its partner Spaceflight Records, I am thrilled to announce the 101 Bold Nights Music Mentorship to support emerging artists who are crafting inspiring music."

In addition to the #101BoldNightsMusicMentorship, Wild Turkey will continue to highlight its passion in the music space with a presence at musical festivals and cultural events in Kentucky, Tennessee, and Texas, most notably at the 101 Bold Nights flagship benefit concert in Austin, Texas on Oct. 8th. The concert will include live performances by Heartless Bastards - the 2021-2022 Austin Music Awards' Band of the Year - and emerging artists the Greyhounds, and Kalu & The Electric Joint, providing an opportunity for music lovers to sip bourbon while enjoying new tracks and learning about the stories behind them. All bar proceeds from this concert will go to support Spaceflight Records.

"Collaborating with Wild Turkey to enable emerging artists to pursue their dreams is incredibly impactful," said Brett Orrison, founder of Spaceflight Records. "We created Spaceflight to develop, promote, and advance the careers of musicians and recording artists, which is not possible without the support of others. Wild Turkey's dedication to providing a platform for artists aligns perfectly with our mission. We are grateful for Wild Turkey's generous donation and look forward to seeing the partnership come to life in the form of bold, meaningful music."

Talented artists who have demonstrated a continued commitment to their craft and who are ready to take that next step in their musical career can enter #101BoldNightsMusicMentorship by simply posting a video of an original song on their public Instagram channel, share their story in the caption, mention #101BoldNightsMusicMentorship, and tag @WildTurkey. For more information on the contest and how to enter, visit 101 Bold Nights official rules,and follow along Wild Turkey's Instagram page for updates on the contest.

Fans can check out Wild Turkey's 101 Bold Nights experiences at the following iconic music venues throughout Fall 2022:

Sept. 8-Oct. 27 on Thursdays, Dallas : AT&T Performing Arts Center Patio Sessions

on Thursdays, : AT&T Performing Arts Center Patio Sessions Sept. 15-18 , Louisville, KY : Bourbon & Beyond

, : Bourbon & Beyond Sept. 30-Oct. 1 , Memphis, TN : Mempho Fest

, : Mempho Fest Oct. 2 , Nashville, TN : Geodis Park

, : Geodis Park Oct 8 , Austin : 400 Congress Ave. (4 th and Congress) (Flagship event)

, : 400 Congress Ave. (4 and Congress) (Flagship event) Oct. 15 , Dallas : AT&T Performing Arts Center Gala

Wild Turkey encourages you to continue to tell bold stories, trust your spirit, and sip responsibly. To learn more about Wild Turkey, Spaceflight Records and the 101 Bold Nights 2022 program and event dates, visit this site.

About Campari America

Campari America is a wholly owned subsidiary of Davide Campari-Milano N.V. At the heart of Campari America are two legends in the American spirits industry. The first, Skyy Spirits, was founded in San Francisco back in 1992 by the entrepreneur who invented iconic SKYY Vodka. The second is the world-famous Wild Turkey Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, where they have been making the world's finest whiskies since the 1800's. Both companies were purchased by Davide Campari-Milano and together they form Campari America, which has built a portfolio unrivaled in its quality, innovation and style, making it a top choice among distributors, retailers and consumers. Campari America manages Campari Group's portfolio in the US with such leading brands as SKYY® Vodka, SKYY Infusions®, Grand Marnier®, Campari®, Aperol®, Wild Turkey® Kentucky Straight Bourbon, American Honey®, Russell's Reserve®, Glen Grant® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Forty Creek® Canadian Whisky, BULLDOG® Gin, Cabo Wabo® Tequila, Espolón® Tequila, Montelobos® Mezcal, Ancho Reyes® Chile Liqueur, Appleton® Estate Rum, Wray & Nephew® Rum, Coruba® Rum, Ouzo 12®, X-Rated® Fusion Liqueur®, Frangelico®, Cynar®, Averna®, Braulio®, Bisquit & Dubouché® Cognac, Cinzano®, Mondoro® and Jean-Marc XO Vodka®. Campari America is headquartered in New York, New York. More information can be found at www.campariamerica.com , www.facebook.com/campariamerica , Twitter: @CampariAmerica, Instagram: @CampariAmerica, and www.camparigroup.com . Please enjoy Campari America brands responsibly and in moderation.

About Wild Turkey

The distillery for Wild Turkey Bourbon is located in Kentucky, situated on a deep limestone shelf on the Kentucky River. The shelf acts as a natural filter and provides the distillery with crystal clear water, vital to making such a high-quality product. Wild Turkey features the legendary father and son Master Distilling team of Jimmy and Eddie Russell, who have over 100 years of collective experience working at the Wild Turkey distillery. The famous Wild Turkey brand name first came about back in 1940 when distillery executive Thomas McCarthy took a few warehouse samples on a wild turkey hunting trip with a group of friends. The following year, his friends asked him for "some of that wild turkey whiskey" and the brand was born. Wild Turkey is distilled and put into new oak barrels at a much lower ABV than most bourbons. This results in a much richer flavor, as less is cooked out during the production process. Ageing in the highest quality new American oak barrels with the heaviest char available (the Number 4 "alligator" char) imparts a smooth flavor and deep amber color to the whiskey. The barrels are filled at the distillery in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. Website: wildturkeybourbon.com

About Spaceflight Records

Spaceflight Records is the first 501(c)(3) Non-Profit record label of its kind. The Spaceflight mission is to develop, promote and advance the careers of musicians and recording artists. Spaceflight aims to improve representation and access to the industry while making economic equality a priority. The nonprofit believes in stripping down the economic barriers to promoting and distributing music will increase representation, diversity, and access to the industry. Spaceflight provides an equitable recording contract with ancillary benefits to developing artists. This helps produce both cultural and artistic significance while promoting the financial stability of the musician. Spaceflight provides record label services including distribution, public relations, radio promotion, content creation, legal counsel, and artist development services.

