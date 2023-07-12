Wildcat Capital Supports Consolidated Communications' Strategy As Standalone Public Entity

(RTTNews) - Wildcat Capital Management LLC, which beneficially owns approximately 2.6% of the outstanding shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL), said it supports the company's current strategic trajectory and firmly believes in CNSL's value as a standalone public entity.

Wildcat Capital sent a letter to the Special Committee of CNSL's Board of Directors regarding its significant concerns with the non-binding takeover offer, dated April 12, 2023, from Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. and British Columbia Investment Management Corp.

In its letter, Wildcat urged the Special Committee to not pursue an offer that it believes significantly undervalues CNSL's equity by a factor of 3.5x. Wildcat believes that any offer for the Company that the Special Committee recommends should be no lower than $14.00 per share.