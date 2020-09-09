Wildfire Evacuees: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage in Oregon, Washington

VANCOUVER, Wash., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage to residents being impacted by wildfires across the Pacific Northwest.

Strong winds and dry conditions are fueling hundreds of active fires in the area. Millions of acres have been burned and many residential areas are facing evacuation orders.

"We're facing a truly historic outbreak of wildfires in the Pacific Northwest," said Dan Flatten, U-Haul Company of Southern Washington president. "Evacuation orders are creating an immediate need for secure self-storage options where people can bring their valued possessions. We're a longstanding member of these communities and we're here to help those in need."

Local U-Haul Companies have made 25 stores – 15 in Oregon and 10 in Washington – available to offer assistance. People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the nearest participating location:

OREGON

U-Haul Storage of Beaverton

14225 SW Tualatin Valley Hwy.

Beaverton, OR 97005

(503) 643-9539

U-Haul Storage of Bend

63370 N. Hwy. 97

Bend, OR 97701

(541) 388-0671

U-Haul Storage of Santa Clara

150 Oroyan Ave.

Eugene, OR 97404

(541) 393-8408

U-Haul Storage of Glenwood

4400 Franklin Blvd.

Eugene, OR 97403

(541) 726-6051

U-Haul Storage of Gresham

704 NE Hogan Drive

Gresham, OR 97030

(503) 667-0142

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Clackamas Town Center

11811 SE 82nd

Happy Valley, OR 97086

(503) 659-3800

U-Haul Storage of Milwaukie

14310 SE McLoughlin Blvd.

Milwaukie, OR 97267

(503) 653-5930

U-Haul Storage at Columbia

955 N. Columbia Blvd.

Portland, OR 97217

(503) 278-4360

U-Haul Storage of Foster Road

5800 SE 88th Ave.

Portland, OR 97266

(503) 771-1151

U-Haul Storage at Sandy Blvd.

7345 NE Sandy Blvd.

Portland, OR 97213

(503) 288-5735

U-Haul Storage of Umpqua Valley

1182 NE Stephens St.

Roseburg, OR 97470

(541) 672-6864

U-Haul Storage of Silverton

3612 Silverton Road NE

Salem, OR 97305

(503) 399-9418

U-Haul Storage of Sherwood

13921 SW Tualatin-Sherwood Road

Sherwood, OR 97140

(503) 925-6443

U-Haul Storage of SW Portland

11552 SW Pacific Hwy.

Tigard, OR 97223

(503) 245-0791

U-Haul Storage of Lake Oswego

7100 SW McEwan Road

Tualatin, OR 97035

(503) 536-2412

WASHINGTON

U-Haul Storage of Pasco

3212 W. Court St.

Pasco, WA 99301

(509) 545-4207

U-Haul Storage of West Spokane

4399 W. Sunset Blvd.

Spokane, WA 99224

(509) 590-0884

U-Haul Storage of East Town

4110 E. Sprague Ave.

Spokane, WA 99202

(509) 590-4101

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lidgerwood

7028 N. Division St.

Spokane, WA 99208

(509) 487-2772

U-Haul Storage of East Spokane

14505 E. Sprague Ave.

Spokane Valley, WA 99216

(509) 924-0620

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Spokane Valley

12420 E. Indiana Ave.

Spokane Valley, WA 99216

(509) 928-9000

U-Haul Storage of U-City

10304 E. Sprague Ave.

Spokane Valley, WA 99206

(509) 922-4465

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hazel Dell

8250 NE Hwy. 99

Vancouver, WA 98665

(360) 574-1234

U-Haul Storage at East Nob Hill

2304 E. Nob Hill Blvd.

Yakima, WA 98901

(509) 453-8110

U-Haul Storage of Yakima

1122 S. 1st St.

Yakima, WA 98901

(509) 457-7161

As an essential service provider, U-Haul has remained open to meet the needs of its communities throughout 2020. For details on what U-Haul has done to enhance cleaning protocols, protect Team Members and customers, and encourage the use of programs that inherently promote social distancing and contactless business, please reference our multi-media press release: "Moving Safely and Smartly during the COVID-19 Pandemic."

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 127,000 trailers and 41,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 774,000 rentable storage units and 66.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

