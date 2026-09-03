John Wiley & Son a Aktie

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WKN: 909878 / ISIN: US9682232064

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03.09.2026 14:13:01

Wiley Turns To Q1 Loss, Revenue Declines; Confirms Outlook; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY), a publishing and education company, on Thursday reported a loss for the first quarter ended July 31, 2026, compared with a profit a year ago, mainly due to restructuring and acquisition-related costs and lower revenue.

Wiley shares were down more than 4% in pre-market trading after closing at $51.05 on Wednesday.

The company posted a net loss of $11.73 million, or $0.23 per share, compared with net income of $11.70 million, or $0.22 per share, a year earlier.

Total costs and expenses rose to $383.42 million from $365.84 million a year ago. Wiley incurred $11.04 million in acquisition and integration-related costs, compared with nil in the prior-year period, while restructuring charges increased to $16.53 million from $3.04 million.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings declined to $0.44 per share from $0.49 per share in the corresponding period last year.

Operating income dropped to $2.94 million from $30.96 million.

Revenue fell 2.6% to $386.36 million from $396.80 million a year ago.

Wiley reaffirmed its fiscal 2027 outlook, supported by strong publishing and artificial intelligence licensing pipelines and expected cost savings. The company expects organic revenue growth in the low-to-mid single digits, with research revenue growing at a mid-single-digit rate. Adjusted earnings per share is expected at $4.60 to $5.05, compared with $4.19 in fiscal 2026.

Wiley's shares traded in a 52-week range of $28.38 to $57.45.

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