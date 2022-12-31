|
31.12.2022 12:45:00
Will 2023 Be the Year Nvidia's Software Business Really Takes Off?
A dreaded cyclical downturn for the chip industry is here. Specifically, consumers are slamming the brakes on the purchase of new PCs and smartphones, which has hit Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) empire built on the GPU (graphics processing unit) especially hard. During the last quarter, sales from video gaming and other graphics applications were halved compared to a year prior. Enterprise computing is a different story entirely, though. At the moment, the sale of actual GPUs is still fueling plenty of growth at Nvidia, and a budding software business is beginning to emerge as well. Will 2023 be the year Nvidia makes the jump from semiconductor business to software? To be clear, Nvidia does not separate out revenue it earns from software services from revenue from selling actual semiconductor hardware. We can assume, though, that the bulk of sales still comes from the sale of GPUs and GPU-powered computing systems for data centers. After all, Nvidia has a long history of bundling free-to-use software with a chip purchase to make it easier for video game enthusiasts and developers to get their new GPUs running as quickly as possible. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!