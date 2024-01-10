|
10.01.2024 12:45:00
Will 2024 Be a Bad Year for Apple's Stock?
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been off to a rough start to 2024. Its shares are down for the first week of the new year as investors have been cashing in after a strong 2023, when the stock jumped by 48%. And analysts have also been raising concerns about the company's growth rate, which is a legitimate worry as the economy potentially heads into a recession this year.Is 2024 destined to be a bad year for Apple, and is now the time to sell the stock?Multiple brokerages have been lowering their price targets for Apple's stock this year. According to Wall Street, the consensus analyst price target is just under $200, implying an upside of around 8% from where the stock trades at today. In other words, Apple's stock may be approaching a peak.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
