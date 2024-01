Will 2024 Be the Best Year for the Stock Market? It Doesn't Matter as Much as You May Think.

The past few years have been brutal for the stock market, and many investors have watched their portfolios plummet in value. But things have been looking up, as the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has surged by more than 33% since late 2022.While it's unclear whether prices will continue soaring, many people are hopeful that we're in the early stages of a new bull market. If that's the case, 2024 could be a great year for the stock market. But some investors are also worried that this is only a temporary rally before another downturn hits.So will 2024 be one for the records? Or is another slump looming? Here's what it doesn't matter as much as it may seem.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel