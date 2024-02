Will 2024 Be the Year of the First Multibillion-Dollar AI Crypto Token?

For investors, artificial intelligence (AI) was one of the top crypto narratives of 2023. The sudden arrival of ChatGPT out of seemingly nowhere had everyone talking about artificial intelligence and the emergence of new AI crypto tokens.Yet, if you look at a list of the top AI crypto tokens right now, it's slim pickings. Only a handful rank among the top 200 cryptocurrencies by market cap, and only two have market caps north of $1 billion. The crypto market needs the equivalent of a ChatGPT token with broad investor appeal, and so far, it hasn't found one.One problem, quite simply, is that some AI crypto tokens are not really AI crypto tokens. For example, consider Render (CRYPTO: RNDR) and Akash Network (CRYPTO: AKT), both of which rank as two of the top AI crypto tokens by market cap, according to CoinGecko.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel