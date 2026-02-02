:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
02.02.2026 23:53:00
Will 2026 Be the Year Joby Aviation Takes Off?
Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) is a leading developer of flying taxis, more formally known as electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. These vehicles could potentially change the nature of transportation, allowing people to fly high above the city and skip ahead of the traffic grid below.Joby has big plans for this year, but it also has some work to do before it becomes commercially viable. Here's what investors need to know.Joby Aviation is working closely with regulators in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and plans to launch its air taxi services in the region as soon as this year. The eVTOL developer has a six-year exclusive partnership with the Road and Transport Authority to build its first vertiport at Dubai International Airport.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!