04.02.2022 17:15:00
Will a New FDA-Approved COVID Pill Propel This Healthcare Company's Stock?
Over the past two years, pharmaceutical companies such as Merck (NYSE: MRK) have been developing investigational drugs to combat the impact of the COVID-19 virus. The results could be lifesaving while leading investors to big gains. But after a recent FDA approval under emergency use authorization (EUA), is Merck's antiviral COVID-19 pill enough to propel its stock price skyward while fighting off not only the virus but also competition?Image source: Getty Images.In October, Merck moved swiftly to apply for emergency use authorization by the FDA of its antiviral medication pill, Molnupiravir, just 10 days after receiving final data from successful phase 3 clinical trials. At the time, the company stated that the projection for sales in 2022 could hit $7 billion through 2022 and upwards of nearly $15 billion through 2025, according to a forecast from GlobalData Healthcare, and the company made plans to produce 30 million courses of the drug by the end of the year.Continue reading
