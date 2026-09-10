State Street Aktie

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WKN: 864777 / ISIN: US8574771031

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10.09.2026 20:21:01

Will a State Street Global Stocks ETF Give You Better Returns Than a Schwab Emerging Markets Fund?

The primary distinction between State Street SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT:SPGM) and Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEMKT:SCHE) is geographic focus, as one provides all-cap global exposure while the other targets emerging markets exclusively.

Investors seeking international diversification often choose between broad global reach and targeted emerging market exposure. While both funds offer low-cost entries into non-U.S. equities, they serve different portfolio roles based on their regional concentration, underlying indices, and volatility profiles. This comparison evaluates how their varied strategies impact cost and total return.

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield as of the close of trading on Aug. 20, 2026.

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State Street Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-4000th Non Cum Perp Pfd Shs Series -G- 19,70 -1,25% State Street Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-4000th Non Cum Perp Pfd Shs Series -G-
State Street Corp. 164,90 -0,12% State Street Corp.

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