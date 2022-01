Will Abbott Laboratories Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2035?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In the unlikely event that someone's never heard of it, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is one of the world's largest and longest-operating healthcare companies, weighing in at a market cap of $237.6 billion. With its gargantuan portfolio of products ranging from diagnostic tests to medical nutrition, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals, it has plenty of avenues to pursue for future growth. But does the company have what it takes to grow by more than 320% over the next 12 years to reach a market cap of $1 trillion by 2035? In my view, it's a long shot, though I believe that such an expansion is possible, in theory. Let's do some quick calculations to see how.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading