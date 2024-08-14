+++ Einfach investieren: Neueste Raiffeisen Zertifikate, die Sie bereits vor Börsenstart kaufen (zeichnen) können +++-w-
14.08.2024 14:43:00

Will Adobe Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2035?

Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) is already a legendary company. As the maker of Photoshop, inventor of the PostScript printing language, and pioneer of subscription-style software-as-a-service (SaaS) licenses, Adobe has put an indelible footprint on the history of creative software tools.It's one of the 40 most valuable stocks on the American market today, ahead of household names like PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM), and IBM (NYSE: IBM). These companies have been around longer than Adobe; they all collect more revenues per year; and they're arguably better known as well. And Adobe still sports the largest market cap in this group.Yet, Adobe's impressive market cap is just $236 billion -- a long way away from that coveted trillion-dollar club. Does Adobe have what it takes to reach that rare and lofty level over the next decade?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Adobe Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Adobe Inc.mehr Analysen

16.06.23 Adobe Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.06.23 Adobe Outperform RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

:be AG Inhaber-Akt 2,80 0,00% :be AG Inhaber-Akt
Adobe Inc. 489,75 0,33% Adobe Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX etwas leichter -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag etwas schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbucht Gewinne. Die asiatischen Märkte legten am Donnerstag mehrheitlich zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen