14.08.2024 14:43:00
Will Adobe Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2035?
Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) is already a legendary company. As the maker of Photoshop, inventor of the PostScript printing language, and pioneer of subscription-style software-as-a-service (SaaS) licenses, Adobe has put an indelible footprint on the history of creative software tools.It's one of the 40 most valuable stocks on the American market today, ahead of household names like PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM), and IBM (NYSE: IBM). These companies have been around longer than Adobe; they all collect more revenues per year; and they're arguably better known as well. And Adobe still sports the largest market cap in this group.Yet, Adobe's impressive market cap is just $236 billion -- a long way away from that coveted trillion-dollar club. Does Adobe have what it takes to reach that rare and lofty level over the next decade?
