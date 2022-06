Will Adobe Disappoint Investors on Thursday?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors have some big questions ahead of the upcoming earnings update from Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE). The cloud services specialist announces its operating results on Thursday, June 16, after the market closes.That report should show whether Adobe is capitalizing on the continued shift toward online creative work. Shareholders will also learn whether challenges like inflation and slowing economic growth threaten management's bullish outlook for 2022.Let's take a closer look.Continue reading