Will AI Be the Biggest Driver of Microsoft's Success Over the Next 10 Years?

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) was founded in 1975, and since its stock listed publicly in 1986, it has been recognized by investors as a leader in the technology industry. It has amassed a $2.3 trillion valuation and is currently the second-largest company in the world, and it didn't get there by standing still.Microsoft's Windows operating system, Word processing software, Xbox gaming ecosystem, and Azure cloud services platform are hallmarks of the company's evolution over the decades thanks to its relentless focus on innovation. But where does it go from here? Earlier this year, Microsoft rocketed to the top of the artificial intelligence (AI) industry following a milestone investment in OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT. Here's how this advanced technology could drive Microsoft forward for the next 10 years (at least).