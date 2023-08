Will AI steal my job? Maybe - but here are some possible new opportunities

The rise of AI will destroy jobs – but also create them. And if you didn’t nab that £700,000 role at Netflix, there are plenty of new positions in the offing, many in surprising areasThe conversation about AI and the workplace is understandably dominated by the downsides – after decades of automation eliminating manufacturing jobs, people in the service sector are worried about being replaced by “robots”.But every technological shift creates as well as destroys jobs. Artificial intelligence – at least in its current iteration, which uses large language datasets to create text, audio and video – is no different. What is, perhaps, surprising is the type of jobs it will create. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel